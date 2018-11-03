Home Nation

TMC to send MP, MLA team to meet Assam shooting victims' families

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had questioned whether the killings were the fallout of the National Register of Citizenship.

Published: 03rd November 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Amid growing turmoil in Assam over the killing of five Bengalis in Tinsukia district, Trinamool Congress has decided to send a delegation of its MPs and MLAs within the next few days to meet the families of the victims.

Announcing this in the party's official Twitter handle on Friday night, the official statement read: "In the next couple of days, a delegation of Trinamool MPs/MLAs will visit the families of those brutally killed in Tinsukia. Humbly, our party will stand by the grieving families and assist them at this difficult time."

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had questioned whether the killings were the fallout of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and said that the killings of Bengalis in Assam and exodus of Biharis from Gujarat showed bleak days ahead in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, TMC apparent heir and Youth TMC president Abhishek Banerjee accused BJP of being behind the killings and demanded a Supreme Court inquiry into the incident.

An ardent critic of the NRC, the TMC supremo had last sent a team of TMC MPs and MLAs to Assam on August 2 after the publication of the final draft of NRC. However, the TMC delegation was detained at Silchar airport and prevented from entering the state. They were later sent back to Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee had called the situation as 'super emergency'.

