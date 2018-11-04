Home Nation

Bomb scare disrupts train services in Sealdah South section of Kolkata

The "bomb-like" substance was detected by an on-duty keyman of Eastern Railway near the down line between the terminal station Sealdah and Park Circus.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Trains

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A suspicious object, mistaken for bomb, was detected near the railway track between Sealdah and Park Circus stations on Sunday morning that led to disruption of train services for nearly an hour, an Eastern Railway spokesman said.

After examination, it was found to be a hoax, the official added.

The suspicious material was removed by RPF and GRP personnel.

Following security clearance, train services were resumed on the route, he said.

"The material was examined and was found not to be an explosive," Eastern Railway spokesman R N Mahapatra said.

Train services to various destinations in the Sealdah South Section were disrupted from 10.40 am to 11.30 am owing to the incident.

Consequently, at least 20 EMU locals were delayed by about half an hour, on an average.

The "bomb-like" substance was detected by an on-duty keyman of Eastern Railway near the down line between the terminal station Sealdah and Park Circus, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
train services disrupted bomb scare Sealdah station Eastern Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp