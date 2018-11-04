Home Nation

BSF jawan spying for Pakistan arrested in Punjab

The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, allegedly shared photographs of fencing and border roads, contact numbers of senior BSF officials and some other secret information with Mirja Faisal, an agent of ISI.

Published: 04th November 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

The accused shared the information from his mobile-phone, police said.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan and sharing sensitive information across the border, the Punjab Police said on Sunday.

“He shared details about barbed-wire fencing, footage of border roads, and contact numbers of BSF unit officers, among other things,” a police officer said, adding that the accused, Sheikh Riyazuddin, used Facebook Messenger and mobile phones to share the information.

The police recovered two mobile phones and seven SIM cards from him, and are now trying to find out in whose name the SIM cards were bought, sources said. A case was registered against Riyazuddin under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the National Security Act, 1980, based on a complaint by the deputy commandant of the BSF’s 29th battalion, Mamdot, Raj Kumar.

According to the complaint, the jawan, from Latur area of Maharashtra, was sharing secret information with Pakistan’s espionage agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). During preliminary interrogation, the accused jawan reportedly admitted to passing on information and photos of fencing wires, roadmaps, and contact numbers of units related to the Mamdot Ferozepur secretary and a classified BSF organisation, to Mirza Faisal, a Pakistani intelligence operative. Meanwhile, a state-wide terror alert has been issued in Punjab after the police received inputs of a planned hand-grenade terror attack during the festive season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF jawan arrested Information Leak Pakistan agent

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Syed Muniruddin
    A shameful act of treason. A severe punishment after a fair trial is the only logical action.
    25 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp