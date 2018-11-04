Home Nation

Clinical trials on Ayurvedic medicine against dengue underway: Health minister Shripad Naik 

The ministry has aimed to expand the current size of Ayurveda and AYUSH business of around USD 3 billion to USD 10 billion by 2022.

Published: 04th November 2018 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Clinical trials on Ayurvedic medicine against dengue are in progress and it will be launched at the earliest possible time, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik said Sunday.

Rajesh Kotecha, secretary of AYUSH ministry, said the medicine is expected to be ready after multilevel trials in the next couple of years.

"Trials on the Ayurvedic medicine for dengue are currently on and we will come out with it at the earliest possible," Naik said on the sidelines of a national conference on 'Entrepreneurship and Business Development in Ayurveda' held here.

The AYUSH minister emphasised on entrepreneurial significance of ancient books Charak Samhita and Sushrut Samhita as treasure trove of medicinal knowledge, saying it could be the basis for around 20 lakh medicines for different diseases.

The ministry has aimed to expand the current size of Ayurveda and AYUSH business of around USD 3 billion to USD 10 billion by 2022, he said.

He also pointed out the need for linking Ayurveda with the Modi government's initiatives like Digital India, Skill India and Startup India, for widening scope of Ayurveda.

Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma, who was also present at the conference, said Ayurveda can serve as a vehicle to take the Ayushman Bharat scheme to lakhs of villages in the country.

"Through Ayurveda, it is possible to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme to over six lakh villages of the country," he said.

Sharma also hoped that the AYUSH Ministry can make significant contribution to the economy of the country by expanding existing market of Ayurveda and AYUSH products and therapies.

The world has come to realise Ayurveda as "the best and purest" source of rejuvenation and there exists a "great opportunity" to create knowledge and business based on it, CEO of Niti Ayog Amitabh Kant said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayurveda Dengue cases Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp