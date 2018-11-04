Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Assam

By ANI

CACHAR: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troopers on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Cachar district of Assam.

The troopers along with the police recovered three AK 56 Rifles, one LMG Chinese made, two 5.56 mm Rifle HK 33, one 5.56 mm MK- II Rifle, one .22 mm pistol, one 12 bore gun, one Chinese hand grenade, 308 live rounds of 5.56mm, 361 live rounds of 7.62 mm, 40 live rounds of .22 mm, two live cartridges of 12 bore, four magazines of AK 56 Rifle, three magazines of 5.56 mm rifle, and two mobile handsets.

The SSB troopers, deployed for the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) duty, received a tip-off that the locals from the Harinagar market area under the Joypur Police Station confronted two suspected ultras militants and severely beaten them.

The troopers swiftly sprung into action and took hold of the sensitive situation. The SSB troopers also held the ground until the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar district Rakesh Roushan arrived at the spot.

However, the severely injured ultras who were shifted at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital were pronounced dead by the doctors on their arrival.

The identities and cadre details of both the suspected ultras have not been established yet.