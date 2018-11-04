IAS-turned-politician O P Choudhary gets notice for 'threatening' remarks

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A returning officer in Raigarh district, 210 km east of Raipur, issued the notice to BJP candidate O P Choudhary contesting from Kharsia Assembly seat for his "threatening" statement in one of his recent election speeches. Choudhary, a 2005-batch IAS officer, who resigned from service, to take a political plunge has triggered a controversy after his "self-important and warning" remarks went viral on the social media.

While addressing an election meeting in Kharsia, Choudhary said, "I must specify to all that is associated with the BJP I will remain a very powerful person. I will stand by those who will support me for the right thing but those who will not I would wreak havoc on them. You must remember".

The Congress candidate Umesh Patel, son of slain former Congress president Nand Kumar Patel, expressed shock over the alleged 'threatening' statement said, "His remark matches the chal, charitra and chehra of the BJP. During the polls, the ruling party gets engaged in allurement and threats. The Election Commission should take cognisance of it".

Choudhary, however, claimed that the clippings in the video have been edited in a manner to project him in the wrong way and the locals know about him very well and what I meant for them.

Nevertheless, the people were seen reacting over the remarks of Choudhary on the social media. Some even pleaded to spare him as 'political greenhorn' as he is to take the first test through contesting the upcoming elections.