Lalu fails to convince son Tej Pratap to reconsider divorce petition

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Even RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav could not convince his elder son and former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav to reconsider his decision to divorce his wife of six months, Aishwarya Rai, daughter of the former minister and serving RJD MLA Chandrika Rai.

Tej Pratap, on Saturday, had come to Ranchi to meet his father, who is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after being jailed in fodder scam cases.

Tej Pratap had a closed-door meeting with his father for over two and a half hour, during which no one was allowed there. Later, Tej Pratap came out sobbing from the paying ward of RIMS, but cleared that his decision was final.

"I stand with my decision, but will definitely wait for my father to come out. He has assured that he will come and talk to both of us on this matter," said Tej Pratap.

He, however, also cleared that he still stands by his petition and will appear in the Court on November 29. Referring to the harsh step taken against his wife, Tez Pratap said that one cannot live a life in suffocation and has informed his father in this regard.

"How long a person could live in suffocation? No one in this world can keep Tej Pratap in bondage," said Prasad's elder son.

When asked why he was saying that, he said that he will disclose all those facts in court only. Notably, Tej Pratap has filed a divorce petition barely six months after their marriage with Aishwarya Rai, which took place on May 12. Tej Pratap has alleged his wife Aishwarya of torturing him.