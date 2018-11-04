Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh school education worse than that in Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad said that NITI Aayog had ranked school education in Madhya Pradesh as the poorest among all states.

Published: 04th November 2018 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday said school education in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh was worse than that in his native Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that NITI Aayog had ranked school education in MP as the poorest among all states.

"School education in Madhya Pradesh is worse than Kashmir which has been plagued by terrorism for the last 30 years. Education in MP is the poorest according to the NITI Aayog," Azad said at a press conference here.

Elaborating on his claim, Azad said, "In MP, 72,000 schools do not have electricity connections, 18,000 schools have only a teacher each and 58,000 school buildings have collapsed."

Hitting out at MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Azad questioned, "What education department is being run? This is jungle raj. Is there any law and order? Is there anything called education (in MP)?" He added that the maximum number of rapes took place in MP.

Commenting on malnourishment among children in MP, Azad claimed that 80 such children die in the state daily.

Referring to the press conference by four Supreme Court judges (in January this year) as well as recent developments in the CBI and Reserve Bank of India, Azad claimed that democracy was in "danger" in the country.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had failed on all fronts and claimed that 56,000 IT professionals had lost their jobs in the last one year.

He said the Centre's implementation of GST and demonetisation had fuelled unemployment.

MP goes to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad Jammu and Kashmir schools Madhya Pradesh school education J&K school education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp