BSF arrests Pakistani national near Punjab border, weapons recovered

By PTI

AMRITSAR: A Pakistani national was Monday arrested by the BSF near the Border Out Post (BOP) in Ramkot near here and recovered an automatic weapon from his possession.

Confirming the arrest, a Border Security Force (BSF) official said that during a routine search, the Pakistani national was apprehended and a US-made automatic gun, 24 cartridges and three mobile phones with Pakistani SIM cards were recovered from him.

In a separate incident, BSF sleuths seized three kilograms of heroin at a village near the International border.

According to an official, the BSF patrolling party observed some suspicious moments along the border in village Ranian and upon close inspection found that some people from Pakistan were approaching the India side.

The troops ordered them to stop but as the persons kept advancing, the jawans opened fire forcing them to the return, the official said.

Upon searching the site, the troopers discovered the heroin, the official added.