Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi alleges Government's hand in misappropriation of Rs 5000 crore

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) Chief Babulal Marandi has alleged Raghubar Das Government of being involved in misappropriation of Rs 5000 crore during its tenure in the last four years. Claiming massive corruption being done in every department of the State Government, Marandi demanded a probe by an independent agency like CBI under the supervision of High Court.

"Whether it is building construction department, road construction or energy department, huge embezzlement of public money is being done. I will reveal those scams one by one in the coming days," said Marandi. Marandi further said that the State Government has been misusing hard earned money of the treasury in a pre-planned way and alleged that a fraud of more than Rs 5000 crore will be revealed if a probe is ordered against it.

"Most interesting part is that all these frauds are being done in the departments headed by the Chief Minister himself," said the JVM Cheif. Huge misappropriation of money has been reported in building construction department where a violation of rules was done in the ongoing construction of new building of Jharkhand High Court, claimed Marandi. When the matter was put into the notice of Chief Minister, he simply formed a team to look into the matter as eyewash.

"Now, a team of five secretary-level officers has been formed, including the officer, who is posted in the building construction department. Had the government been honest, it would have taken action against the concerned officer," said the JVM chief. Marandi questioned how the file of increased estimate of Rs 697 crore for the new building of Jharkhand High Court reached to Chief Minister for which administrative approval of Rs 366 crore had been given? "

An investigation must be done under the supervision of the Jharkhand High Court either by CBI or any other agency outside the State," Marandi said. All these facts indicate that the Chief Minister himself is involved in this scam, he added.