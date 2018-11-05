Home Nation

Go Air flight reaches Jammu from Srinagar without passengers' baggage

“We reached Jammu from Srinagar by GoAir flight G8-213 but the airline staff had not loaded our luggage,” Abdul Hamid, one of the passengers said.

Published: 05th November 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

GoAir aircraft (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Several GoAir passengers from Srinagar to Jammu were left fuming Sunday as their flight reached its destination without their baggage. “We reached Jammu from Srinagar by GoAir flight G8-213 but the airline staff had not loaded our luggage,” Abdul Hamid, one of the passengers, told PTI over phone from Jammu.

He said initially several dozen passengers were asked to wait for their luggage.

A GoAir staffer told passengers that their luggage would be brought to Jammu by another flight of some other airlines, scheduled to arrive later during the day from Srinagar, he added.

“After waiting for more than an hour, we have just been told to come and collect our luggage tomorrow,” he added.

Attempts to seek a comment from GoAir over phone and e-mail failed. An e-mail to the address listed on the official website of GoAir for media queries bounced back while an executive at the customer care call centre said he was not authorised to comment on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GoAir passengers baggage Jammu to srinagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp