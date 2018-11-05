Home Nation

Guwahati  diary

Singer Shaan lost his cool while performing at a concert in Guwahati recently after one of the audience members hurled a paper ball onto the stage while Shaan was crooning.

Published: 05th November 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Guwahati_diary

Guwahati’s movie buffs thronged to the week-long Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) which concluded on October 31.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Singer Shaan loses his cool
Singer Shaan lost his cool while performing at a concert in Guwahati recently after one of the audience members hurled a paper ball onto the stage while Shaan was crooning. The man threw a scrap of paper reportedly because he was upset that Shaan was singing Bengali songs, according to reports in the media. In a video of the incident, the singer was seen picking up the paper ball, reading it and then speaking to the person who had lobbed it. He retorted, “Don't make a political issue out of this. Never throw things at an artist. I can fling my mike and it will hurt you more. How dare you? Learn to respect a performer. If you don't like it, go away. Never throw things on stage like that.” The singer however, later tweeted that several media reports were blowing the incident out of proportion.

Meat sellers piqued
Meat sellers in Guwahati are piqued over an order from municipal authorities that has banned the slaughter of goats outside a designated area. Following a court order, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) made it mandatory for butchers to get their goats slaughtered only at the slaughter house of Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation at Panjabari in the city. The order was issued to ensure the slaughter was carried out in a scientific way. Protesting the order, meat sellers under the Greater Guwahati Qureshi Meat Association shut their shops for about a fortnight. They were annoyed for being made to pay a hefty amount to the authorities for the slaughter of each goat at the designated site and the delay in delivery of meat.

Did Sonowal act like Nero and stay away?
The phrase goes “when Rome burnt, Nero fiddled”. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has come under attack from the Opposition Congress for not visiting Dhola where five people, all belonging to the Bengali community, were gunned down by unidentified gunmen on Thursday. On Firday, Sonowal was attending an official programme in Guwahati. Former Congress Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was critical of Sonowal. He asked why the CM did not visit the site of the tragedy when he could go to Chennai to inaugurate Assam House. He alleged that Assam’s BJP-led coalition government had failed to protect the lives of citizens.

Record footfall at film fest
Guwahati’s movie buffs thronged to the week-long Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) which concluded on October 31 where they enjoyed a wide variety of Asian, Arab, Mediterranean and European cinema.  Organised by the Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society, the GIFF registered a record footfall of over 10,000 viewers. Several film personalities were also in attendance. At the closing ceremony, Assam’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Naba Kumar Doley said the festival was aimed at creating a platform for international filmmakers to build a network and promote their work. Jyoti Chitraban chairman Pabitra Margherita said the festival was a confluence of movie lovers and movie personalities.

Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaan Sarbananda Sonowal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp