Indira Gandhi used Hitler's language: BJP

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lamented that Kharge compared Modi with Hitler. 'I am shocked. It was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who used the language of Hitler during Emergency.'

Published: 05th November 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday slammed the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former German dictator Adolf Hitler.

The BJP also claimed that the Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram is mocking sentiments of people by charging that the saffron outfit after promising jobs is taking recourse to statue and temples.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lamented that Kharge compared Modi with Hitler. "I am shocked. It was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who used the language of Hitler during Emergency."

Claiming that Kharge's tirade is on account of desperation in the Congress staring at defeat in elections, Prasad claimed that the Congress leader cannot move a step without the permission of the Gandhi family.

Incidentally, Kharge had remarked in Mumbai on Sunday that Modi is trying to do what Hitler had done in Germany, besides quipping that the Constitution is in danger.

Prasad also took swipe at Chidambaram. Incidentally, former Union Minister and the Congress leader had tweeted that the BJP, in the beginning, had promised jobs and money in the bank accounts of the people but after four and a half years the party is back to statue and grand temple talks.

Prasad said that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who often visits temples, needed to clarify on the statement of the party leaders.

"The Congress needs to clear the party stand. Frequent temple visits aren't in sync with criticism of Ram temple (at Ayodhya) by the Congress leaders," added Prasad. The minister claimed that the Congress leaders are not paying attention to the sentiments of the people.

Prasad also took exception to the criticism of statue (of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel), saying that the Congress also ignored the legacy of the unifier of the country. The minister noted that hundreds of schemes, public places are named after the members of the Gandhi family.

