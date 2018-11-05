Home Nation

Jharkhand to erect 25-ft statue of Birsa Munda in museum

Jharkhand is developing the old Birsa Munda Central Jail into a museum dedicated to Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda had fought against the British rulers and was hanged in the same jail.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

RANCHI: The Jharkhand cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday approved setting up of a 25-ft statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda at the old Birsa Munda Central Jail here, which is now being converted into a museum.

"Along with the statue of Birsa Munda, 9-ft statues of 10 freedom fighters of the state will also come up in the Museum," Urban Development secretary Ajay Kumar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The prisoners were shifted to a new building in 2006, and the old central jail is being converted into a museum spread across 30 acres.

The state government also decided to give Rs one lakh to Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe students who have qualified the preliminary examination of the Union Public Service Commission. The money will help the students prepare for the main examination.

The cabinet also gave its nod to increase the monthly payments of the Aganwadi Sevikas and others.

TAGS
Birsa Munda Jharkhand

