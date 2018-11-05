Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis likens Sufi and Varkari traditions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed everyone to contribute towards nation building.

Published: 05th November 2018 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday likened the Sufi and Varkari traditions for spreading the message of love, brotherhood and good thoughts as he addressed a Sufi Makhmali Peer Sammelan organised by Peer Makhmali Trust at the Fine Arts Centre at Chembur.

Fadnavis, who participated in a prayer held for peace and harmony in the country and prosperity of all, appealed everyone to contribute towards nation building and said that the society and the nation can't progress without following the motto 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

Chairperson of State minorities Commission Haji Arafat Shaikh, who recently left the Shiv Sena to join BJP, organised the event. A book on Hazrat Sufi Makhmal Peer was released on the occasion.

Although it was a religious gathering, the event is being seen as part of the BJP's outreach towards the minority community before the next Lok Sabha elections.

