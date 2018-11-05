Over 500 kg 'beef' seized from Jharkhand abattoirs, 10 arrested: Police

By PTI

RAMGARH: Ten people were arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday after police allegedly seized over 500 kg beef from three "illegal" abattoirs and rescued around 20 cows.

Slaughter of cattle, and sale or consumption of its meat were banned by the Jharkhand government in 2005. Violators can face up to 10 years' jail and a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

Over 500 kg of beef along with slaughtering tools and cattle hide has been recovered from the three abattoirs in Ramgarh district, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Radha Prem Kishore said here. The police team that carried out the raids was pelted with stones by local people, he said.

"As soon a team of police officers reached Rahmat Nagar locality in Ramgarh to carry out the raids, local people started pelting stones at them. Along with beef, cattle hide and slaughtering equipment were seized from the illegal abattoirs," Kishore told reporters.

Additional security forces had to be deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, he said, adding that the raids were carried out on the directive of Superintendent of Police Nidhi Dwivedi.

Two separate FIRs have been registered with Rajrappa police station in connection with the raid - one for cattle slaughtering and another for attack on the police, Officer-in-charge Kamlesh Paswan said. He said all 10 accused will be produced before judicial magistrate Monday, Paswan said.

The seized beef has been buried at a dumpyard in Ramgarh, Paswan said.