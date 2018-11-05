Home Nation

Over 500 kg 'beef' seized from Jharkhand abattoirs, 10 arrested: Police

Slaughter of cattle, and sale or consumption of its meat were banned by the Jharkhand government in 2005. Violators can face up to 10 years' jail and a fine of up to Rs 10,000. 

Published: 05th November 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Enslave, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

By PTI

RAMGARH: Ten people were arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday after police allegedly seized over 500 kg beef from three "illegal" abattoirs and rescued around 20 cows.

Slaughter of cattle, and sale or consumption of its meat were banned by the Jharkhand government in 2005. Violators can face up to 10 years' jail and a fine of up to Rs 10,000. 

Over 500 kg of beef along with slaughtering tools and cattle hide has been recovered from the three abattoirs in Ramgarh district, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Radha Prem Kishore said here. The police team that carried out the raids was pelted with stones by local people, he said.

"As soon a team of police officers reached Rahmat Nagar locality in Ramgarh to carry out the raids, local people started pelting stones at them. Along with beef, cattle hide and slaughtering equipment were seized from the illegal abattoirs," Kishore told reporters. 

Additional security forces had to be deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, he said, adding that the raids were carried out on the directive of Superintendent of Police Nidhi Dwivedi.

Two separate FIRs have been registered with Rajrappa police station in connection with the raid - one for cattle slaughtering and another for attack on the police, Officer-in-charge Kamlesh Paswan said. He said all 10 accused will be produced before judicial magistrate Monday, Paswan said. 

The seized beef has been buried at a dumpyard in Ramgarh, Paswan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beef ban beef arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp