By Express News Service

Stray dogs leave Indore voters enraged

BHOPAL: Voters boycotting elections to protest against lack of basic amenities isn’t new. However, what sets Kunwar Mandali locality — a part of Indore III Assembly constituency in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh — apart is that about 2,000 voters here have decided not to vote as authorities have reportedly failed to address the issue of stray dogs that are rampant in the area. A big banner, bearing the image of a ferocious dog, welcomes visitors to the locality. In a telling message to politicians, the banner reads, “Kutton Ke Aatank Se Pareshan Rahwasi: Kripya Yahan Vote Mangne Nahi Aayen (The residents here are living in the shadow of terror unleashed by stray dogs. Please don’t bother seeking votes here).”

BSP says it holds key to next govt in MP

BHOPAL: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has said it will play a key role in the formation of the next government in Madhya Pradesh as it expects a fractured verdict in the November 28 assembly polls. Madhya Pradesh BSP president Pradeep Ahirwar said the party will win 32 seats, and can even think of heading the next government. “Neither the Bharatiya Janata Party nor the Congress is going to get a majority. In this case, the Congress party would support us to form the government in Madhya Pradesh,” he said at an event.

MP school education worse than J&K: Azad

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the state of school education in Madhya Pradesh was worse than that in strife-torn Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). “School education in MP is worse than Kashmir which has been plagued by terrorism ... Education in Madhya Pradesh is the poorest according to the NITI Aayog,” Azad said. “72,000 schools do not have electricity, 18,000 schools have one teacher each and 58,000 school buildings have collapsed,” he said.