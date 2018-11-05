Railway gangmen, while drilling track without block, run over by train in UP

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A train ran over three gangmen between Sandila and Umartali station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, a railway spokesperson said.

The three gangmen were working on the tracks when the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takth Express ran over them at around 12 pm, he said.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot and a probe has been ordered, northern railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

"The three gangmen were reportedly drilling on the track without any prior block," a statement from the northern railway said.

Any repair or maintenance should be done on tracks with prior blocks taken from the concerned zone.

Specific blocks or time is taken for repair to ensure that workers are not caught in between the two approaching trains, officials said.

The incident comes barely weeks after 60 Dussehra revellers, including women and children, were mowed down by a train while watching the burning of the Ravana effigy near Amritsar.