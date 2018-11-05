Home Nation

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb says will give cows to 5000 families  to ensure income

"One has to invest Rs 10,000 crores for employing 2000 people but if I give 10,000 cows to 5000 families they'll start earning in 6 months," Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said. 

Published: 05th November 2018 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Biplab Kumar Deb

Image for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has come up with a new plan -- cow rearing -- to generate employment in the state and fight malnutrition.

The CM said he would launch a scheme to distribute cows to 5,000 families which in turn would help them to earn money in six months. "I'm not against setting big industries but in that one has to invest Rs 10,000 crores for employing 2000 people but if I give 10,000 cows to 5000 families they'll start earning in 6 months," Biplab was quoted as saying by ANI. 

In his latest statement, he announced that he himself will start a cow farm too at his residence and milch cows along with his family and consume its milk. 

Biplab further said that his family will lead the example for people of Tripura to domesticate cows and it will help the state to fight malnutrition.

This is not the first time Biplab made such claims. The Tripura CM, who is known for his controversial statements, had earlier said that graduates should rear cows and milk them or set up a pan shop instead of running behind netas for government jobs. "If they had set up pan shops instead of running after political parties and wasting their time, they would have had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh by now,” he had said. 

He even had a suggestion for mechanical and civil engineers. “Mechanical engineers should not go for civil service, the civil engineers should. Civil engineers can pinpoint faults in the construction of a building. If a person has got the experience of civil engineering, s/he can build up people who are in the administration. Civil engineers are the ones who have got the knowledge to build up a society,” Biplab had said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura CM Employment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp