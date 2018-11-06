Home Nation

Indian, Chinese army delegations hold border personnel meeting in Ladakh

The ceremonial BPM was marked by the lighting of traditional lamps by the delegation leaders, followed by their ceremonial address.

India China flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) on the occasion of Diwali was held Monday between Indian and Chinese Army delegations on the Indian side of the border at Chushul in the Ladakh region.

"A BPM was held on the occasion of Diwali at the Indian BPM huts at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD in eastern Ladakh Monday," a defence spokesman said.

He added that the Indian delegations were led by Brigadier VK Purohit and Colonel SS Lamba and the Chinese delegations by Senior Colonel Yin Hong Chen and Colonel Song Zhang Li.

The ceremonial BPM was marked by the lighting of traditional lamps by the delegation leaders, followed by their ceremonial address, the defence spokesman said.

He added that both sides highlighted the peace, tranquillity and understanding prevailing on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A cultural programme showcasing the vibrant Indian culture was held with traditional grandeur, the defence spokesman said, adding that the delegations interacted with each other in a free, congenial and cordial environment and parted amidst feelings of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations between both sides.

 

Indian Chinese relations

