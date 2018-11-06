Home Nation

Pakistan national nabbed by BSF at Amritsar Border

One United States-made rifle, two magazines and 28 live rounds were recovered from him.

Published: 06th November 2018 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

AMRITSAR: A Pakistan national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel here at Border Out Post Rania on Monday.

One United States-made rifle, two magazines and 28 live rounds were recovered from him. In further search, three packets of heroin were also recovered within 100 metres of the International Border.

Deputy Inspector General of the BSF, JS Oberoi, said, "Around 3:00 am, we noticed some movement at the Amritsar Border. One jawan saw that an anti-national element getting closer to the fence. Our jawan was forced to open fire when he did not stop. The anti-national element ran and hid behind the standing crop. Conducting a search was not possible at that time, so the area was kept under observation and the search was started in the morning. Our team caught him before he could do anything."

Divulging further details about the nabbed Pakistani national, he said, "It would be wrong to call him a smuggler at this moment, considering the sophisticated weapons recovered from him. His motive can only be ascertained after a detailed investigation."

"Our agencies and troops are alert. We are getting inputs every day. And hence, we could get hold of the armed anti-national element today. In the coming days, fog would be a challenge. We have deployed our assets and manpower keeping that in mind," he added when asked about steps taken for the winter season.

