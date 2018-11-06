Home Nation

SP transferred in Tinsukia killing, Congress leader demands judicial probe

Suspected militants in battle fatigue shot dead five Bengali-speaking persons, including three members of a family, besides a bridge near Kheronibari village Thursday night.

Trinamool Congress activists hold a rally to protest against the killing of innocent people in Tinsukia district of Assam, in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Four days after the killing of five persons in Tinsukia district, the Assam government Monday transferred Sadiya police district SP Prasanta Sagar Changmai with immediate effect.

A leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress demanded a judicial probe into the killings "In the interest of public service, Prasanta Sagar Changmai, Superintendent of Police, Sadiya, is transferred," an official notification of the Home Department said.

Changmai and Debojit Deuri, Commandant of the 24th AP(IR)Bn at Charaimari in Baksa, would exchange their places of posting, according to the notification.

The village falls under the Sadiya police district.

Meanwhile, Saikia demanded a judicial probe into the killings, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government was using the administrative machinery to create division in the society for vote-bank politics.

"Almost everyone could foresee a violent incident occurring in Assam, yet the state government ignored all the warning signs and remained a mute spectator," he said.

Saikia visited the family members of those killed and said the state government should take steps to protect the lives and properties of all sections of the society.

The Congress leader accused the BJP-led government of being partial in taking action against those fomenting trouble and claimed that no action was taken against the leaders of the saffron party for their inflammatory speeches, though two pro-talks ULFA leaders were arrested for the same reason.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had Friday blamed inflammatory speeches by individuals and organisations for the killings and the two leaders of the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) were arrested for making provocative statements on various occasions.

