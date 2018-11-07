Home Nation

Coldwave grips Srinagar; Wednesday recorded coldest night of season

The minimum temperature in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

Published: 07th November 2018 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

A vehicle moves during season's first snowfall in Srinagar Saturday Nov 3 2018. | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season on Wednesday with the mercury settling below the freezing point for the first time, even as the weatherman forecast a spell of wet weather this weekend.

The minimum temperature in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

He said the night temperature in Srinagar was nearly five degrees below normal for this time of the season.

The minimum temperature at other places across Kashmir Valley as well as Ladakh region also stayed below the freezing point, the official said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the minimum of minus 6.6 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam health resort, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, registered a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, he said.

He said Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in the nearby Qazigund settled at minus 2.8 degree Celsius.

The official said the mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Leh in Ladakh region of the state recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Kargil registered the minimum of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius.

Kargil was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT office has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall or snow, especially in the higher reaches of the state, from November 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinagar Coldwave J-K Coldwave Coldest night in Srinagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp