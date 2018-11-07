Home Nation

Diwali celebrated in Bengal; 200 held for bursting banned crackers

Besides, eight others were held for playing loud music on DJ system in open space in the city.

Published: 07th November 2018 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Diwali3

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: More than 200 persons have been arrested for bursting banned fireworks in the city and neighbouring areas during Diwali celebration on Wednesday.

As the community Kali puja, celebrated on Tuesday, did not immerse their idols, bright and dazzling illumination was seen everywhere around numerous pandals across the city.

ALSO READ | Case registered for bursting firecrackers at midnight in Mumbai

Many shops and business establishments in the central business district and elsewhere lit up their premises with 'diyas' for Diwali.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on Twitter: "Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #Deepavali."

She also posted a similar message in Hindi. As part of the police crackdown to prevent the use of illegal fireworks, 61 persons were arrested in the city since 11 pm Tuesday till Wednesday afternoon, Kolkata Police sources said.

Besides, eight others were held for playing loud music on DJ system in open space in the city, the sources said.

Another 150 persons were arrested in Salt Lake area, the satellite township in North, for bursting banned fireworks since Tuesday midnight till Wednesday afternoon, Bidhannagar Commissionerate Police sources said.

A WBPCB official said several complaints of the bursting of firecrackers beyond the decibel limit and before the 8 pm time came from fringe areas of the city including Dumdum and Parnasree on Wednesday evening but did not give an exact figure.

"We are keeping a tab on the situation and our teams are moving around," the official said.

WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra earlier said seven teams were on patrol in the city during Diwali and Kalipuja to keep a tab on flouting the decibel limit and the 2-hour window for bursting low-emission firecrackers and fireworks set by the Supreme Court.

A Jadavpur University team of researchers conducted air monitoring in four points of the city during the day.

"The pollution count of suspended particles is higher than normal time around this period in November," a member of the team said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali Diwali celebrations Fireworks Banned fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp