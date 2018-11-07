Home Nation

Five killed in Bihar road accidents

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Five persons were killed and as many injured in two road accidents in West Champaran and Aurangabad districts on Wednesday, police said.

Three persons were killed in Kama Bigaha village under Town police station area of Aurangabad when their was hit from behind by a speeding truck, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said.

He said the deceased, including a man and his daughter, hailed from Dhanbad town in neighbouring Jharkhand and they were on their way to an unspecified destination in Uttar Pradesh.

Three other occupants of the car suffered serious injuries in the accident and they have been referred to a hospital in Gaya, the DSP added.

In West Champaran, two motorcyclists, one of them a private bank official in neighbouring East Champaran, were knocked down by a speeding autorickshaw on the Narkatiyaganj-Sahodara road, district Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said.

The two victims belonged to adjacent villages and the accident occurred while they were returning home from East Champaran, the SP said.

The autorickshaw also overturned upon the impact of the head-on collision leaving two women passengers injured, he added.

