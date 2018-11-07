Government official among two nabbed for taking bribe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested two people, including an assistant commissioner of GST in the Delhi government, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 6 lakh, officials said.

The agency registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to CBI officials, the assistant commissioner allegedly sought the bribe during a seizure operation conducted in a private company based in Karol Bagh area of the city. “Both the accused were caught red-handed while making the transaction of Rs 6 lakh,” a CBI statement said.

The statement said incriminating documents and cash worth Rs 2.75 lakh was recovered from the residence of the assistant commissioner, while Rs 20 lakh in cash was recovered from the residence of the other person during searches at various locations in the National Capital Region (NCR). Both the accused will be produced in a special court at Tis Hazari Court.

Serious crime

■ The Prevention of Corruption Act is applied to combat corruption in government agencies and public sector businesses in India

■ The Delhi govt oficial allegedly sought the bribe during a seizure operation conducted in a private company based in Karol Bagh area of the city