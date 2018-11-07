Man attacks grandmother accusing her of witchcraft in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Thane police in Maharashtra for allegedly assaulting his grandmother on suspicion that she practised black magic or witchcraft.

Vasant Guthe, the accused, is resident of Karajgaon-Patil Pada in Talasari in Palghar district.

According to police, Guthe went to the house of his grandmother Sakhu Guthe (55) Tuesday afternoon and accused her of practising black magic.

When she objected, he allegedly took out a knife and hit her with it on the head, said inspector Kailas Barve of Talasari police station.

When the woman's daughter-in-law intervened, Vasant allegedly attacked her too.

A case under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered against Vasant and he was arrested, the police officer said.