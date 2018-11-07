Home Nation

Names of candidates for Rajasthan will be finalised after Diwali: Sachin Pilot

Incidentally, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot are embroiled in a tussle to get tickets for their loyalists.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress state chief Sachin Pilot sought to bring down talks over delay surrounding ticket distribution in Rajasthan, saying the party was trying to find consensus on a majority, if not all, of the total  200 Assembly seats.

“I can say it with certainty that this kind of a democratic process has never been followed before. We will form a consensus of all the leaders on majority of the seats and send the list to Rahul Gandhiji. We will finalise the names after Diwali at a meeting in Delhi,” he said.

Making things complicated for the opposition party, a video has gone viral which shows tickets being sold in Phalodi and secretary in-charge of Congress taking money. A section of media reported that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi then decided to remove all the four local secretaries, after the video was widely shared on the social media. Incidentally, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday accused the Congress of selling tickets in the state.

But, Pilot blamed the BJP for these rumours and asserted the ruling party was unable to solve its internal battles.”I want to clarify that these rumours are completely baseless against the AICC secretaries. All the four secretaries are working hard and diligently. Everyone has appreciated their work in the party. This is the work of the opposition parties to unsettle us.”

To a question on his own poll plans, the PCC chief said he would follow the instruction of Rahul. “We are loyal soldiers of the party and have worked hard for the state. This decision will be taken by Rahul Gandhi ji, and whatever he decides will be for the benefit of the state and the nation. We will accept it and move ahead.”

The Congress state chief sounded confident of ending the BJP rule in his state and also in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as well.

Rajasthan elections

