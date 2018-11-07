Plan to develop tourism along Indo-Pak border at Nadabet: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Wednesday that the state government will develop Nadabet area in Banaskantha district near the Indo-Pak border as a tourism destination.

Rupani celebrated Diwali with jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Nadabet.

The Seema Darshan (border tourism) programme launched at Nadabet in December 2016 has seen 10 lakh tourists visiting the area so far, he said, The area is being developed on the lines of Wagah Border which is a major tourist draw, he added.

"The government is seriously considering developing the entire area from tourism point of view," he told reporters.

Rupani has been celebrating Diwali with BSF jawans for the third time after becoming chief minister, continuing the tradition started by former chief minister Narendra Modi.

Rupani said his government has ensured that mobile towers are erected in the area so that jawans can talk to their families on mobile phones.

It has also ensured drinking water facility and supply of special eye-wear to the jawans for protection from sand, he said.

"Through my visits, I learnt about their problems and difficulties such as (lack of) clean drinking water, towers for mobile networks, roads, among others, and have been able to solve them," he said.