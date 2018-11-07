Poll diary

By Express News Service

Deserving kin of politicians have right to seek poll ticket, asserts Vijaywargiya

BHOPAL: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya dismissed allegations of nepotism in his party even as he asserted the “right” of the deserving kin of politicians to demand ticket for contesting elections. Vijaywargiya’s remarks came against the backdrop of reports that his son Akash is staking claim for a ticket from Indore for the elections. “Is it a crime to be born in a political family? Kin of politicians can also enter politics. If a member of a political family proves himself and demands ticket on the basis of his credentials, it is his right to do so,” he told reporters.

‘Congress is selling election tickets’

Jaipur: Ahead of ticket distribution in poll-bound Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused the Congress of selling election tickets for money. “Naam bade kaam khote, ticket ke liye lete hai daam mote (Big names involved in lowly deeds. They charge hefty sums for election tickets),” Shekhawat said at a press conference. Briefing the media about the BJP’s door-to-door campaign, Shekhawat said BJP workers had communicated the party’s views at 42,688 out of the total 51,844 booths during its ‘Booth Mahasampark Abhiyan’ and reached out to nearly 70 lakh families in the northern state.

Chhattisgarh: Over 1.2K candidates

RAIPUR: Over 1,200 candidates will fight it out for 90 seats in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls where besides the BJP and the Congress, smaller parties have also thrown their hat in the ring. In the two-phase elections, voting for 18 seats spread across eight Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts, will be held on November 12 and for the other 72 seats on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 11. This time, the coalition of the Mayawati-led BSP, former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) has added another dimension to the poll.