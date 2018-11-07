R Chandranathan appointed new Meghalaya DGP

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has appointed R Chandranathan as the Director General of Police (DGP), three months after S B Singh retired from office.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary in-charge Home (police) department PW Ingty said, On the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission and in the interest of public service, R Chandranathan, IPS is appointed as the full-fledged Director General of Police, Meghalaya.

" Prior to his new assignment, Chandranathan, an IPS officer of 1986 batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was serving as the Special Director General (Railways in Assam.

Chandranathan succeeded former DGP Swaraj Bir Singh who retired on July 31 this year.

Director General of Prisons RP Agarwal was asked to temporarily look after the office of the DGP after the retirement of the in-charge Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence R Awasthi.