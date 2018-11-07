Rajasthan: 16 camels being illegally transported rescued, three held

By PTI

JAIPUR: Sixteen camels were rescued while being illegally transported from Rajasthan's Bikaner district and three persons were arrested in this connection Wednesday, police said.

A police team intercepted a truck during routine checking and found that the camels were being smuggled out of the state, they said.

It is suspected that they were being smuggled for slaughter, police added. Three persons, identified as Shahzad, Wasim and Shakil, were arrested, they said.

The animals will be sent to a cattle shelter, police said.