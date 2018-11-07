Home Nation

Rajasthan: 16 camels being illegally transported rescued, three held

The animals will be sent to a cattle shelter, police said.

Published: 07th November 2018 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

The herders sell some of the baby camels as well as camel milk to make a living. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Sixteen camels were rescued while being illegally transported from Rajasthan's Bikaner district and three persons were arrested in this connection Wednesday, police said.

A police team intercepted a truck during routine checking and found that the camels were being smuggled out of the state, they said.

It is suspected that they were being smuggled for slaughter, police added. Three persons, identified as Shahzad, Wasim and Shakil, were arrested, they said.

The animals will be sent to a cattle shelter, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Camel rescued Illegal camel trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp