Rajasthan BJP greets Yashwant Sinha on birthday, calls him senior party leader

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rajasthan unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended birthday greetings to Yashwant Sinha, who exited the party in April this year.

On its Twitter handle, BJP Rajasthan wrote in Hindi, "Happy Birthday to senior BJP leader, former union finance minister Shri Yashwant Sinha. Hope God keeps you healthy."

Sinha had resigned from the BJP on April 21 alleging the government of undermining democratic institutions. "Today I am taking sanyas (retirement) from any kind of party politics. Today, I am ending all ties with the BJP," he had announced at an event in Patna.

Ever since his exit from the BJP, Sinha has been a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising him for his various schemes and announcements.

Just a few months after Sinha left the party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged him to contest in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. However, Kejriwal did not mention any party name for the former finance minister to contest the elections from.