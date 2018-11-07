Home Nation

Teachers observe 'black' Diwali over government's refusal to regularise jobs without pay cut

The teachers are against the state government's decision to fix their monthly salary at Rs 15,000 during three years of probation period for regularisation of their services.

Published: 07th November 2018 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image of teachers in a classroom used for representational purpose only. (File |EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Agitating teachers in Punjab Wednesday observed a "black" Diwali and held protests at several places across the state over the government's refusal to regularise their jobs without a pay cut.

Donning black dresses and carrying placards, the teachers took out protest marches at various places, including Bathinda, Patiala, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Mohali, Faridkot and  Jalandhar.

The teachers are against the state government's decision to fix their monthly salary at Rs 15,000 during three years of probation period for regularisation of their services.

They are demanding regularisation with full pay.

At present, contractual teachers in the state are getting Rs 42,300 per month.

Shouted slogans against the Congress-led Punjab government, the teachers also blocked roads at a few places.

In Patiala, teachers clashed with police when they were approaching towards the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

They were stopped at barricades installed near the house.

"We will continue with our stir till our demands are not met," said Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha's state committee member Bikramjit Singh.

The contractual teachers, under the banner of the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, have been holding a sit-in at Patiala, the chief minister's constituency, in support of their demands since October 7.

On October 3, the Punjab cabinet had given its go-ahead to the regularisation of the services of 8,886 teachers recruited under the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan and the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), as well as in adarsh and model schools.

However, those whose services would be regularised in school education department would be paid Rs 15,000 for first three years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teachers protest Diwali protest Salary Probation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp