Home Nation

Tej Pratap Yadav hasn't returned home after divorce talks: Family

Tej Pratap's mother, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, has been eagerly waiting for his return to join the family for Diwali celebrations.

Published: 07th November 2018 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has not returned home after he visited his father in Ranchi regarding his decision to divorce his wife of six months, family sources said on Wednesday.

Tej Pratap's mother, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, has been eagerly waiting for his return to join the family for Diwali celebrations, the sources said here.

However, RJD leaders said that Tej Pratap was camping in Varanasi since Monday.

"Contrary to reports that Tej Pratap was missing, he is in Varanasi and in touch with few of his close supporters," a party official told IANS here.

The official said that Tej Pratap was upset and angry after his family including his mother, did not support his decision to separate from his wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Rai.

"Tej Pratap, who is a deeply religious man, went to Varanasi to get some peace after he announced his decision to the media which was not approved by his family. He is likely to return soon," the official added.

In the last few months after his marriage, Tej Pratap spent a number of days in Vrindavan, where he was reportedly seen playing a flute with a peacock feather tied to his head in the midst of a herd of cows.

He filed for divorce at the Patna High Court on November 2.

In his petition, Tej Pratap said he no longer wanted to be with his wife since they had compatibility issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp