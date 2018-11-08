Home Nation

34 arrested in Chandigarh for violating order on crackers

Bursting of firecrackers was allowed by authorities only from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Diwali night on Wednesday following directions from the Supreme Court.

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh Police arrested 34 people on Diwali night for violating the Supreme Court orders on the timing for bursting of crackers.

"A total of 33 cases were registered under sections 188 IPC (Indian Penal Code) in which a total of 34 people were arrested (for) bursting firecrackers beyond the permissible time limit," a Chandigarh Police spokesman said on Thursday.

Five people were also arrested between November 5 and 7 for selling firecrackers without permit or licence, the spokesman added.

However, many started bursting crackers just after 6 p.m. and many others continued beyond the 10 p.m. deadline.

