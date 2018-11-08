Home Nation

CBI infighting: Director Alok Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana meet CVC

They met Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, the officials said, without citing any other details.

CBI special director Rakesh Asthana (Left) and CBI chief Alok Verma (Right). | (File | Agencies)

NEW DELHI: CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana Thursday met Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary and are understood to have given their views on an ongoing probe into corruption charges against them, officials said.

Verma and Asthana reached the Central Vigilance Commission around 1 pm and stayed for about an hour, they said. They met Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, the officials said, without citing any other details.

On October 26, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Verma levelled by Asthana. Verma and Asthana have been sent on leave by the central government.

