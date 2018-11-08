Home Nation

Congress to review all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra before deciding on alliance

State Congress president Ashok Chavan confirmed that the 50:50 formula proposed by the NCP is unacceptable to his party.

Published: 08th November 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress is planning to review its position in all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state during a three-day meet next week. The party will decide on its alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the meeting, state Congress president Ashok Chavan said.

Chavan confirmed that the 50:50 formula proposed by the NCP is unacceptable to his party. However, he stated that the seat-sharing formula would be finalised before November-end. He added that his party's review of all seats doesn't mean that their alliance with the NCP is under threat.

During the three-day meet starting on November 15, the state Congress is planning to seek views of district-level leaders on sharing the Lok Sabha seats with allies.

After the joint meeting between leaders from both the parties last week, it was said that both will stake claim to eight Lok Sabha constituencies. This is believed to have hurt the dialogue process. After the review meeting, the party is likely to renew its claim on the disputed seats, claimed a senior Congress leader.

