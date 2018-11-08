Home Nation

Maoists target judiciary, put up posters against judge in Jharkhand's Dumka

The ultras demanded the release of their cadres Praveer Da alias Sukhlal Murmu and Tala Da alias Sanathan Baski who were were sentenced for killing Pakur SP Amarjeet Balihar.

RANCHI: Not even sparing members of the judiciary, CPI (Maoists) on Tuesday put up posters against the judge who pronounced death sentences against their cadres Praveer Da alias Sukhlal Murmu and Tala Da alias Sanathan Baski. They were sentenced for killing Pakur SP Amarjeet Balihar.

The ultras demanded their release or asked to be prepared for bloodshed. Special District Session Court of Taufikul Hassan had awarded the death sentence after their conviction on September 26. Five others, who were also accused in the case, walked free after being given the benefit of doubt.

Balihar, along with his 5 bodyguards, was ambushed at Amrapara, around 400 km from the state headquarters, Ranchi, while returning from Dumka after taking part in a meeting with senior police officers on July 2, 2013.

In the posters, the Maoists demanded the immediate release of the two cadres, failing which they will hold a 'Kangaroo Court' against the judge. They have also threatened to be prepared for bloodshed on roads if their demands are not met.

"We have seized all posters which had been put up in Sarsajol village in Shikaripara area and are trying to identify the people behind the act," said Dumka SP Kaushal Kishore. An intensive search operation has also been launched in the area to gather more intelligence on the movement of the rebels in the region, he said.

Quizzed on whether he was considering bolstering security arrangements for the judge, the SP said that adequate measures have been taken in this regard.

"We have already provided adequate security to him everywhere, as pamphlets against him had been released earlier as well. The pamphlets demanded the release of the two convicted Maoists," the SP said.

As there is no CCTV in Dumka district court, police have ordered the installation of security cameras on the main gate and three other locations in the court premises to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

