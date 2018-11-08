Home Nation

Militant violence in Kashmir intensifies in September, October

Police statistics say October was the bloodiest month in the last ten months with 52 casualties.

Published: 08th November 2018 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Militants file photo

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Contrary to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's recent statement that violence in the Valley has declined in the last two months, data reveal that militant-related incidents in strife-torn Kashmir in the last two months were at the highest in the last ten months.

According to police statistics, October was the bloodiest month in the last ten months in the Valley.

"52 casualties took place across the Valley in October. Among the dead, 28 were militants, 14 civilians, three policemen, a paramilitary SSB man, an ASI of CISF and five Army men," they said.

Three of the security men were killed in sniper firing by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants. It was for the first time in the over two-decade-long militancy in the state that militants targeted security personnel with snipers and inflicted casualties on them.

Among the deceased militants were two scholars-turned-militants Manan Wani and Sabzar Ahmad, both of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Manan, who had joined militancy in January this year, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara on October 12 while Sabzar, who had joined militancy immediately after the encounter of Burhan Wani in July 2016, was killed in gunfight with security forces in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar on October 25.

September was the bloodiest month in the Valley as 45 people were killed out of which 33 were militants, five civilians, four policemen and three Army men.

45 casualties also took place in the Valley in August. Of the 45 casualties, 24 were militants, eight policemen, seven Army men and six civilians, reveals the statistics.

Governor Malik had recently told reporters in Jammu that militancy-related violence in the Valley declined in the last two months.

Satya Pal Malik took over as Governor the State on August 23 this year, replacing N N Vohra.

Vohra was the longest-serving Governor of the State. He had taken over as Governor of the border State in 2008 and had been given two extensions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir violence Kashmir violence Militant violence increase

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp