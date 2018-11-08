Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

New state of the art cancer hospital

Ranchi will soon get a state of the art cancer hospital. The State government in association with the Tata Memorial Trust will set up the hospital in the premises of the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) (pic). The government has decided to give 23.5 acres of land to the Trust for a period of 30 years. Officials said 50 per cent of the beds in the hospital will be reserved for the people of Jharkhand and special facilities will be provided to those covered under the state’s insurance schemes

Panchayat by-polls in December

Panchayat by-elections will be held in Jharkhand in the third week of December, along with polls to fill the six vacant seats in the Urban Local Bodies. The dates for the same will be declared after Chhath Puja. The State Election Commission has reviewed preparations for the elections.

During the process, the State Election Commissioner stressed on the need for adequate security arrangements in the polling booths located in remote areas. The security of booths in areas affected by left-wing insurgency was also considered. To conduct the by-polls in all 24 districts, a total of 3,879 polling booths have been identified. Ballot papers will be used in the Panchayat by-polls while EVMs will be used for conducting polls to the Urban Local Bodies.



Ranchi, now a fully electrified district

After Bokaro and Dhanbad, Ranchi has also become a fully electrified district on Tuesday. Announcing the achievement, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that 24-hour electricity will be ensured in the capital city by 2019. He said that when his government came into power, only four lakh households had power connections, but within a span of 4 years, electricity was made available to another 2.13 lakh households.

Central Coalfields Limited celebrates Foundation Day

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) celebrated its 44th Foundation Day at its Headquarters in Ranchi and offices in other areas with great pomp on November 1 which was attended by a large number of employees, officials and CMD Gopal Singh. Mass promotion of 436 employees was done and a blood donation camp was also organised during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, CMD Gopal Singh said one must think beyond coal for sustainability of the company and stressed on the need to consider alternate energy sources meet the requirements of the nation. Assuring that the company has huge resources, he cited example of abandoned mines and land where company can produce clean and green energy using solar panels.