UP youth sets off Diwali cracker in 3-year-old's mouth, victim critical

The child was rushed to a nearby medical facility where her condition is described as serious.

Published: 08th November 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A three-year-old girl was critically wounded in Meerut when a mischievous youth put a firecracker in her mouth and lit it on Diwali eve, police said on Wednesday. The girl was rushed to a nearby medical facility where her condition is described as serious.

The incident happened at the Milak village on the Daurala road on Tuesday. The police has lodged an FIR against the miscreant and have launched a search for him.

Shashi Kumar, the girl's father, in his complaint has named local youth Harpal, who went to his daughter who was playing outside their house and stuffed a 'sutli bomb' in her mouth and lit the fuse.

The bomb exploded in the girl's mouth, causing serious injuries. She has received 50 stitches and her throat has also been infected, further compounding her health condition.

 

  • Saurabh
    People like these thoughts
    20 days ago reply

  • Allen
    He should be jailed or put to death as he is a threat to society. Such an inhumane thing.
    21 days ago reply

  • Kaberi
    I am not in favor of breaking law
    21 days ago reply

  • Bhumika
    I fail to understand how someone can do this!! Can the same now be done with this person !!
    21 days ago reply

  • sridhar guptha
    What a In Human act on such a small baby
    21 days ago reply

  • ANDREA BRODIE
    "Mischievous"..... you must be joking. This boy will be a murderer when he grows up. This is way beyond "mischievous.
    21 days ago reply

  • ....
    Instead of making statues the government should concentrate on educating the children more... creating more awareness among the rural areas and the urban areas about the harm caused due to the bursting of crackers...
    22 days ago reply

  • Navneet Bhatnagar
    The arsehole of the accused should be lit on fire by stuffing a rocket bomb there. What a scoundrel ? These guys do such heinous crimes under garb of a joke
    22 days ago reply

  • Kanaparthi Praveen

    Pray for a small girl...ohhh too much of pain
    22 days ago reply

  • Koushik
    He must be an psycho or mentally retarded fellow. Before punishment he must be given a psychological counselling and investigation has to be done. I don't think is a normal case.
    22 days ago reply

  • Simran Gill
    What was her parents doing?
    22 days ago reply

  • Rajesh
    Uttar Pradesh is terrorist state... no humanity no love and affection... grow up u illiterate fellows
    22 days ago reply

  • Robin
    Tit for tat.... A little more big sutli bomb needs to be put in his mouth and let him feel the pleasure of having it.
    22 days ago reply

  • Shreya
    Hell... These people are out of there mind... I mean how could they do such acts
    22 days ago reply

    • HP
      Psycopaths can do...
      21 days ago reply

  • Kumar
    Hang him to set an example
    22 days ago reply

  • Utpal
    What's the age of the youth
    22 days ago reply

  • Utpal
  • Subhajit Karmakar
    Painful
    22 days ago reply

  • Aakash
    How inhuman ....... he should hand till death
    22 days ago reply

    • vijay
      Not him
      22 days ago reply

  • Bhanu
    He should be caught. Put in jail and never released.
    22 days ago reply

  • tejpal ms
    such kind people are not humans are to be destroyed before doing again to others.
    22 days ago reply

    • Ruju
      Agree. Do same with that brainless youth.
      22 days ago reply

  • Veena N
    he must handover to the public... Public will teach him a lesson....
    22 days ago reply

    • Sanjana
      Exactly this would be most efficient price for his inhumanity...
      21 days ago reply

  • Pooja kalia
    such kind of persons have no right to live in society.He should be given a tortorous and painful death sentence so that it becomes an example for others.
    22 days ago reply

  • Kishore
    How he can do like this he should be punished
    22 days ago reply

  • ramesh
    The youth should be hanged publicly as soon as it is the best punishment .
    22 days ago reply

    • AHMED PASHA
      yes u said right boss............
      22 days ago reply

  • A.k.jylan
    Even for harpal and his gang put full packet of bomb in their mouth and in their bum and bust it ... Let them know what actually a pain is.
    22 days ago reply

  • Peniel
    How inhuman. How much will the lil child be suffering with no fault of hers. That sadistic asshole should be hanged.
    22 days ago reply

  • Sruthin
    Kill him!!!
    22 days ago reply

  • deepak
    that savage deserves the same treatment
    22 days ago reply

  • Apoorva
    He should be tied at the square and people should hit him badly and do the same thing with him which he did with that poor girl so that no one will ever dare to do such things again.
    22 days ago reply

  • Pratyay Dutta
    He is sick
    22 days ago reply

  • Job
    Book him under attempt to kill case.
    22 days ago reply

  • Melvin
    Let's change the youth's name...then everything will be fine
    22 days ago reply

    • Divya
      Whats with the name
      22 days ago reply

  • Raj
    He should be bloody killed in open and no other person dares does this.
    22 days ago reply

  • Sachin
    This is so disturbing. How could a human can do this? This Harpal should get a painful death not an easy death like sentenced to hang.
    22 days ago reply

  • Alok gautam
    This is heartbreaking. How could he do that. He should be hanged or stone pelting death should be awarded to him
    22 days ago reply

  • Praddy
    He should have put that bomb in his own throat and tested the impact. What the hell has happened to the society. These type of jerks should be taken care of because they are the real threats.
    22 days ago reply

  • Jasdeep Singh Bagga
    such type of people should be hanged at the square and place the bomb in their mouth like the saudi rule
    22 days ago reply

  • Prashant
    They should be tied upside down and beaten daily with a oily bamboo
    22 days ago reply

  • Ronak Patel
    New Law
    22 days ago reply

  • Suraj
    This guy Harpal should be arrested and court should punish him life imprisonment citing cause that he is mentally unfit and dangerous to live in society
    22 days ago reply

  • Sam
    Filthy harpal why didn’t you tried it in your ass first
    22 days ago reply

  • Ranjan
    This kind of youth are dreaded criminal of tomorrow.. lock him up for rest of life
    22 days ago reply

  • Pavan K Adikar
    He should be shot dead..!
    22 days ago reply

  • Pavan K Adikar
    Bloody
    22 days ago reply

  • Hari
    First all these bombs has to be banned. Such an idiotic behaviour...
    22 days ago reply

  • Sanju
    We should lit sutli bomb in this guy's arse hole..
    22 days ago reply

  • Priya
    This retarded guy should be put to jail immediately.. Who even think if doing that to a small girl or any living being for that matter... He should be stuffed with hydrogen bomb in his mouth and lit up... Only then he will know the grievance of that small child... Totally inhuman behavior..
    22 days ago reply

    • vija
      his parents are the culprits. Many low life in india irresponsibly produce such scuums and allowed to roam on the road
      22 days ago reply

  • Pooja
    The same should be done to harpal as well..Then he will know the pain
    22 days ago reply

    • Sharad
      Totally agree
      22 days ago reply

  • Vishnu
    He should hang till death. It is purely wild and should punished accordingly.
    22 days ago reply

  • Prasad
    This Harpal should be hanged till death. How irrational behavior. Who does this with 3 year old kid
    22 days ago reply

    • Sud
      Who does that with anyone
      22 days ago reply

    • Akas
      Are you fool.. Hanged till death . You really is a fool and you should be Hanged first..
      22 days ago reply

  • Yusuf
    Such people should be tied at a square and public should hit him so much that he dies a painful death.
    22 days ago reply

    • Sri
      Rightly said...very cruel death sentence should be imposed
      22 days ago reply

    • Amit
      manufacturing of fireworks should be banned without any further delay.
      22 days ago reply

    • Gourav
      Totally agree
      22 days ago reply

  • Suna
    How inhumane...what was he thinking....poor girl...scary...
    22 days ago reply

    • Eurydice
      For god sake...punish him and rehab him....just imagine how horrendous he can become after he gets into real age!! Ppl like him grow up to become those inhumane torturers and rapists we hear about every single day in papers.
      21 days ago reply

    • abin
      we should really celebrate the festival without harming nature / human.
      22 days ago reply

    • r s singhal
      Singhal If manufacturing of fire works is banned our politicians will come with the excuse that people employed in the industry will be jobless
      22 days ago reply
