Home Nation

65-year-old man cheated of Rs 9.4 lakh by social media 'friend' in Mumbai

The complainant, who runs coaching classes, was befriended by a woman on social media in August this year.

Published: 09th November 2018 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 65-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 9.4 lakh by an unidentified woman who had befriended him on social media and her accomplice, police said.

The man, resident of suburban Kandivali here, filed a complaint Wednesday, a police official said.

The complainant, who runs coaching classes, was befriended by a woman on social media in August this year.

The woman said her name was Leonie and she ran a salon in Jordan, he told police.

The complainant received a call some days later, and the caller, who identified himself as Amit, said he was speaking on behalf of Leonie who was at the Delhi International Airport.

She was carrying USD 70,000 and had been stopped by immigration authorities, and urgently needed Rs 24,000 to get clearance, Amit told the complainant.

If the complainant deposited money in her account she will return it in due course, Amit said.

The complainant deposited the money.

But he kept receiving calls over the next three months with request to deposit more money on various pretexts, police said.

The complainant ended up paying Rs 9.4 lakh before he realised that something was wrong, he told police.

He tried to contact the woman as well as Amit, but their numbers were switched off, police said.

Finally he decided to lodge a complaint.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons and further probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp