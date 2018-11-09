Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Bharat Bhawan to get new auditorium

Arts complex and museum Bharat Bhawan is set to get a new state-of-the-art auditorium and a budget of Rs 1.43 crore has been allotted for the overhauling project. The new auditorium, named Abhirang, will be equipped with quality sound and light equipment, a video-editing room and a script bank to store magazines and old books related to art and culture. The auditorium is spread over an area of approximately 10,000 sq feet and comprises two green rooms. Authorities are working at keeping the exteriors of the new auditorium in sync with the older buildings.

Cong councillor writes to EC against Haat Bazar

The issue of construction of the Bhopal Smart City Haat Bazar next to the TT Nagar Stadium reached the Election Commission on Thursday. Congress councillor Monu Saxena has written to the EC, demanding that the construction be stopped immediately. In the letter, Saxena claims the construction is a clear violation of the model code of conduct currently in effect in the state.

The EC should take cognizance of the matter and direct the government to stop work immediately, added the letter. Athletes have been protesting against the construction of the market, saying it would affect their training routines. Authorities have snapped the water supply to the stadium, they alleged in their complaints during the protest.

15% more passports issued in MP this year

The Madhya Pradesh Regional Passport Office issued 15% more passports till November 5 this year, compared to last year’s figures in the corresponding period, without any pendency. The office has issued 1,91,081 passports till date this year, up from 1,81,120 passports last year. According to information from the office, of the total number issued till November 5 this year, 40,000-plus passports were issued through the 12 Passport Seva Centers established at different locations in the state. There is almost no pendency in issue of passports this year, compared to over 5,000 pendency last year.

No takers for Diwali special Habibganj-Rewa train due to late announcement, high fares

The Habibganj-Rewa passenger train, started by authorities for Diwali, seems to have failed to click with passengers. The train, which operated on Monday and Tuesday, reported only 860 passengers cumulatively in two days against its 1,872 berths. According to sources, late declaration by the West Central Railway (WCR) as well as the high fares have deterred passengers from taking the train.