IAF chief BS Dhanoa​'s domestic help commits suicide

The domestic help hung himself in the servants quarter at the IAF chief BS Dhanoa's residence on Akbar Road.

BS Dhanoa

IAF chief BS Dhanoa (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old domestic help at IAF chief BS Dhanoa's residence in Lutyens' Delhi allegedly committed suicide, police said Friday.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar, they said.

"He hung himself in the servants quarter at the air chief marshal's residence on Akbar Road. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon," police said.

The servants quarter was latched from inside and despite repeated knocks, Kumar did not open the door, police said.

Subsequently, police were informed and they broke open the door and found Kumar hanging from the ceiling, they added.

Kumar was a contractual employee and stayed in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri.

He did not stay in the servants quarter.

No suicide note was found, they added.

Police suspect he was upset about some personal issues and was suffering from depression.

