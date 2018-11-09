IGP Basant Rath not ready to concede turf to newly elected Srinagar Mayor; ends up in Twitter war

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Traffic of Jammu and Kashmir Basant Rath, who has earned the title of "Dabang", is engaged in "war of words" with newly-elected Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Mattu over traffic management in Srinagar and has refused to give an inch of his turf to him.

After assuming charge of Srinagar Mayor, following his election to the post on November 6, Mattu made his intentions clear to clear the traffic mismanagement in the city.

"I have received numerous complaints about traffic mismanagement issues in the city. I have spoken to the SP Traffic (Urban) and sought a review of current traffic diversions and plans. The SMC has been directed to help with decongestion of alternate routes for some relief," tweeted Mattu.

Mattu, who quit as National Conference spokesperson to contest recently-held Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the State, was elected as Srinagar Mayor after being backed by separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajjad Lone's Peoples Conference and BJP.

Immediately after Mattu's tweet, IGP Traffic Basant Rath took to social media to hit back.

"Not your domain. Traffic diversion at Jehangir Chowk is a compulsion. The vendors have created a mess on Amira Kadal - HSHS - Maharaja Bazar - LD Hospital stretch. SMC needs to clear the mess," Rath tweeted.

Reacting to the IGP's tweet, a Twitter user wrote to him that he had to follow the orders.

However, IGP replied that he does not have to.

"No. I don't. His mandate is limited. Pretty limited. Traffic doesn't come under his domain," Rath said.

The summer capital Srinagar has been witnessing frequent traffic jams, causing grave inconvenience to commuters and travellers.

It was the second time since Tuesday that Mattu and Rath locked horns on the social media.

After being elected as Srinagar Mayor, Mattu had said, "We will strike a balance between development and ecology but that does not mean putting a chastity belt around the city.

The IGP had immediately reacted to his comment and called him a "cabbage".

"Wetlands are precious and a vital part of our ecosystem. Only a cabbage will think otherwise," Rath tweeted.

Mattu had drawn flak for his comments from other netizens as well.