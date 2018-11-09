Home Nation

JeM militant killed, cop injured in encounter in Kashmir's Tral

A police official said the CRPF, Army and J&K police in a joint operation laid siege around Dar Ganiegund Village in Tral after receiving information about the presence of some terrorists there.

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad militant was killed and a policeman injured in an encounter in Tral area of south Kashmir on Friday.

A police official said the CRPF, Army and J&K police in a joint operation laid siege around Dar Ganiegund Village in Tral after receiving information about the presence of some terrorists there.

He said while the security men were conducting searches, they came under fire from militants hiding in a house.

"The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter," he said.

The official said the exchange of fire between the militants and security forces continued for nearly five hours during which a Jaish militant, identified as Adnan was killed.

He said a policeman Zial Singh sustained splinter injuries during the encounter and has been hospitalised.

Some arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting at Rajbhavan, in Jammu.

"Governor obtained the sector-wise assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges. He reviewed law and order situation throughout the State," an official spokesman said.

The Governor directed the security officials to heighten vigil and ensure the safety of protected persons and security of all important establishments and installations.

He also discussed security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections to Panchayats and the need for a safe environment for the elections.

