Jharkhand: Man strangulated to death for defecating beside a house

MEDININAGAR: Two members of a family were arrested for allegedly strangulating a man to death following an altercation over defecation beside their house in Palamau district on Thursday, police said.

The accused family members opposed to Manager Ram for defecating near their house, which led to an altercation, said Superintendent of Police, Indrajeet Mahatha.

In a fit of rage, the family members strangulated Ram to death, he said. On being intimated, police swung into action and arrested two brothers – Chotu and Mahendra – while their father and a brother managed to escape.

An FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victim's son and wife, the SP added.