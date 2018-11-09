Jharkhand: Man strangulated to death for defecating in open

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, 45-year-old Manager Ram was allegedly strangulated to death for defecating in open in Sukra Bazaar area in Palamu District of Jharkhand.

Police said that the incident took place after a dispute over defecating in open in the fields of the accused persons which later turned violent leaving one dead. "One person has been killed due to strangulation after he was spotted defecating in the fields of his neighbours following a hot dispute between the two sides," said Palamu SP Indrajeet Mahtha.

The two brothers Mahendra Kumar and Chotu Kumar have been arrested while a lady of the accused side is undergoing treatment in hospital, he added.

According to Police, Manager Ram had a heated dispute with Chotu Kumar after being objected for defecating in the fields of Kumar following which he along with his brothers Mahendra and Sanjay attacked on Ram.

Later, their mother Bijli Devi also joined in and Manager Ram was strangulated to death, he said. "Initial investigations indicate that the two families, also relatives, were having land-related dispute since long and the incident which took place on Thursday added fuel to it, resulting into the death of Manager Ram," said the SP.

He, however, said that further investigation were on which further reveal some more facts in this regard. On the basis of the FIR lodged at Rehala Police Station by the victim's son Manoj Kumar, three persons were taken into custody for interrogation and two of them were arrested and sent to jail, informed the SP.