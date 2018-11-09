Home Nation

Leadership change required looking at Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's health: Union Minister Shripad Naikâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹

Published: 09th November 2018 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Union Minister Shripad Naik Friday said a change in leadership in Goa is a "requirement" "today or tomorrow" considering the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar has been undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment for several months now and arrived in the state on October 14 post hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

"We will have to have a change in leadership either today or tomorrow. It is a requirement. You all know that the chief ministers health is not well but still he is working under such circumstances," the Union AYUSH minister said on the sidelines of a press conference here to announce International Yoga Day.

While there has been periodic talk about a change in leadership in the state, the BJP has consistently ruled it out.

